#BringBackOurGirls: 82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

It was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

97.9 The Beat Staff
After more than three years in captivity, 82 Chibok schoolgirls have been reunited with their families in the Nigerian capital city, Abuja. According to NPR, it was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

“Today I thank God, my daughter is alive,” Yahi Bulata told the news website about seeing his daughter, Comfort, for the first time since she was taken.

Jumping for joy, Godiya Joshua described it as “Christmas Day and New Year” rolled in one, before being reunited with her eldest child, Esther. CNN reported that after receiving medical attention, the young women will be enrolled in a remedial program that will prepare them to go back to school.

As we previously reported, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from their dorms in a school in Chibok by Boko Haram back in April 2014. Earlier this year, 21 girls were reunited with their families.

“Our joy is never complete until we see the complete 113, because one Chibok girl matters to all Chibok people,” Bwata later told the Associated Press.

The girls’ abduction sparked the global Bring Back Our Girls campaign that drew the backing of some celebrities, including former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, The Associated Press noted. It’s also believed that many of the of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children and some may have been involved in suicide bombings.

SOURCE: NPR; CNNThe Associated Press

photos