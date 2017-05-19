Uncategorized
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From Taking Finals

What a way to start the summer.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty


Kobe Bryant is continuing to show love to the youth. After sending Jordan Edward’s brother a signed jersey and shoes, the former basketball player is now bailing kids out of exams.

The test bail-out campaign was led by William Pate, a high school senior in Indiana. The teenager made an agreement with his U.S. government teacher — if Pate could get a shout out from Bryant on Twitter, the teacher promised to cancel the final exam.

Pate succeeded.

Bryant saw Pate’s plea online and responded with a tweet at him saying, “Hope you have an A in this class.”

The teacher kept his word and the entire class was met with a “Get Out of Finals Free” pass. Pate has been elevated to hero status.

Nice to see Bryant is enjoying his retirement from the NBA by doing some solids for the youth. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s sitting at home…in his robe…scrolling through Twitter to figure out who he’s going to help next. No?

You can watch video of Pate’s reaction to Kobe’s assist below.


 



