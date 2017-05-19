Photos
Olivia Pope May Have A Dark Future, But Kerry Washington Looks Bright

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kerry Washington appeared on Good Morning America, Wednesday, looking like Summer! The Scandal star looking beautiful as she was doing press rounds regarding the Season 6 finale of Scandal. Talk about a Spring/Summer look! It’s so bright and perfect for the warm weather that broke in New York City this week.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


The beauty is wearing a Fall/Winter 2017 Peter Pilotto handkerchief dress with robin egg blue shoes. I’m loving this LEWK!

Peter Pilotto - Runway - LFW February 2017

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Of course, only Kerry Washington can make it look better on her than on the runway. She wore her hair in a shoulder length, loose waves, with a bang. She wore a red lip that complimented the entire look.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Kerry also took time to take selfies with fans.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty


She looks fabulous! Beauties, what do you think of her look?

photos