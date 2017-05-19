Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot Beach Scenes In ‘Everything, Everything’

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Could you fall in love with someone you’ve never touched? What would it be like to fall in love if you could never leave the house? Well, we find out in the new movie Everything, Everything, starring Amandla Stenberg, Anike Noni Rose, and Nick Robinson.

Amandla plays Maddy a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who is unable to leave the protection of the hermetically-sealed home because of an illness. Olly, played by Nick Robinson is the boy next door who still wants to be with her.

On this week’s Extra Butter we get a look at the making of the film and their hot love scenes.

Everything, Everything is in theaters now.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot Beach Scenes In ‘Everything, Everything’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 3 hours ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 10 hours ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 10 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 17 hours ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 1 day ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 1 day ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.19.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
photos