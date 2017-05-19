Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot Beach Scenes In ‘Everything, Everything’



Could you fall in love with someone you’ve never touched? What would it be like to fall in love if you could never leave the house? Well, we find out in the new movie Everything, Everything, starring Amandla Stenberg, Anike Noni Rose, and Nick Robinson.

Amandla plays Maddy a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who is unable to leave the protection of the hermetically-sealed home because of an illness. Olly, played by Nick Robinson is the boy next door who still wants to be with her.

On this week’s Extra Butter we get a look at the making of the film and their hot love scenes.

Everything, Everything is in theaters now.

