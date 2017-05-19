Dallas School Police Officer Put on Administrative Leave After Breaking 12-Year-Old’s Clavicle

Photo by

Dallas School Police Officer Put on Administrative Leave After Breaking 12-Year-Old’s Clavicle

The young girl's mother stressed that the officer should no longer be allowed to work at the Texas school.

97.9 The Beat Staff
A Texas school police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video shows him picking up a sixth-grade and slamming her to the ground.

According to CBS DFW, a recently released video shared on social media shows 12-year-old Mariana Benton and another young girl fighting on the grounds of Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L  Academy School in Dallas. Not too soon after, an uniformed Dallas Independent School District officer tried to separate the two before he picked up Mariana and slammed her to the ground.

“The officer came and grabbed me and body slammed me,” Mariana told NBC. “He pepper sprayed me in the eyes and I couldn’t open my eyes because it was burning me.”

The young girl was also severely injured.

“Her clavicle is fractured,” Alma Valadez, Benton’s mother told the news station.

She added: “It makes me mad, angry. She’s 12 years old. She weighs 100 pounds. He should be fired.”

The school district placed the officer on administrative leave, but refused to release the officer’s name. However, school officials stressed that the officer’s actions did not appear to “represent the type of response we want our officers to display.”

But Alvarez isn’t having it.

“Everybody says oh yes, she deserves it … No, no,” Valadez said. “She doesn’t deserve it. She’s a 12-year-old girl.”

According to the New York Daily News, this isn’t the first time the school district has come under fire for its alleged brutality against students. They also recently made headlines after a 7-year-old boy was reportedly handcuffed by an officer at Gabe P. Allen Charter School for acting. 

SOURCE: CBS DFW; NBC DFW; New York Daily News

photos