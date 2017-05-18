Music
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Found Dead At 52

Authorities are looking into suicide as a possible cause.

Soundgarden In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Chris Cornell, the frontman to the popular groups Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Detroit after a show. He was 52 years old.

Cornell’s rep described his death as “sudden and unexpected” and so far, police are suspecting a suicide. According to TMZ, a family friend of Cornell had to force their way into his room where he was discovered with a band around his neck.

Only hours before his death, the frontman posted the video for the 2012 Soundgarden song “By Crooked Steps” on his Facebook page, along with the following lyrics: “I’m the shape of the hole inside your heart…Blood raining down cuts a deep, deep river and we’re diving, and we’re diving.”


Cornell struggled with drugs for years. He once said he was a “daily drug user at 13” and a “pioneer” OxyContin abuser. He’s made attempts at rehab, but had reportedly relapsed over the years.

Cornell made his mark on the Seattle grunge rock scene, along with Nirvana, in the early 1990s. Soundgarden released some major hits, including “Hunted Down” in 1987, and “Badmotorfinger” in 1991. Their debut album Ultramega Ok was a big success and three of their albums went platinum, including Superunknown, Fell on Black Days, and Spoonman.

Our condolences go out to Chris Cornell’s family, friends and fans.

 

photos