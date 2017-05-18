Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol

Nice!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
FREE PRESS HOUSOTN

Source: CLIENT GRAPHIC / CLIENT GRAPHIC

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t f*ck with the Trump Administration. Nonetheless, his presence will be felt in the U.S. Capitol thanks to a talented Centennial High School student by the name of Tiona Cardova.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The Colorado resident took home first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition with her portrait of the Compton rapper. Sweetly titled “Utmost Appreciation,” her winning piece of the socially conscious superstar will hang in the Capitol building for one year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton shouted Tiona out on Twitter, alongside a photo of her submission. In her piece, Kendrick is immortalized with green paint dripping off of his face. While K. Dot doesn’t seem to be aware of his unintentional feat, we’re sure he’ll be more than happy when he finds out. Check out “Utmost Appreciation” above.

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

9 photos Launch gallery

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Continue reading Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. The rapper's fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot's hot new album.

Kendrick Lamar

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 11 hours ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 20 hours ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 24 hours ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.19.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
photos