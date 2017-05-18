Health & Wellness
Chef Ty Explains How To Make Dr. Sebi’s Approved Foods Into Delicious Meals

farlinave
American’s have no clue what they are eating (and probably don’t care – as long as it tastes good). Indulging in the highly processed foods and restaurants across the U.S., it’s no wonder why a lot of Americans are either overweight or at risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other diseases directly related to the foods we eat.

The late Dr. Sebi, the health expert on what to eat, was on to something before his sudden death in 2016. His whole aim was to eat to live.

On Dr. Sebi’s website, he has a grocery nutritional guide list of all the alkaline foods designed to supposedly fight off disease in the body. The only thing about the list is that it’s kind of boring and doesn’t show you how to make meals to keep you on track…

That’s where Chef Ty comes in at Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to take Dr. Sebi approved foods and turn them into delicious meals and desserts. Keep in mind that all of the meals are soy free, dairy free, meat free, and chemical free.

Check out some of his dishes below:

Ravioli

Jamaican Jerk Patties

Strawberry Ice Cream

Meat Loaf

Veggie Pizza

To learn more, visit Ty’s website at Ty’s Conscious Kitchen where there are video tutorials, cook books, and a whole lot more to help you on your journey to becoming a better. healthier you.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Ty Conscious Kitchen

Related: #DrSebi: Famed ‘Herbal Healer’ Dead At 82

Related: Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump Over School Lunches: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

chef ty , Dr. Sebi , ty's conscious kitchen

photos