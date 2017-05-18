BET Teams With Twitter To Study Black Twitter

Black Twitter’s influence is going under the microscope as BET teams with Twitter for a new project.

The network recently announced that it is partnering with Twitter itself to launch a study about the force of nature that is Black Twitter.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

This should come as no surprise to anyone that pays attention to Black Twitter. It regularly makes headlines as Black users turn current events–anything from TV/Film and fashion to politics and hard news–into viral memes and meaningful online conversation.

Those conversations more often than not turn into trending hashtags that are as entertaining as they are informative. That translates into content for all types of publications and cheap market research for retailers. As such, the impact of Black Twitter can no longer be ignored.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The study will analyze the top hashtags by examining tweets and retweets that have been posted since 2014.

According to ThatGrapeJuice.Net, results of the study will be released next month. As of now, findings show a trend towards live tweeting reactions to TV. This takes TV viewing, often a solitary activity, into a social event.

RELATED STORIES:

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

How Black Twitter Helped Exonerate The Dallas Suspect Who Was Just A Normal Black Guy Exercising The Second Amendment

Also On 97.9 The Beat: