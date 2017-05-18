News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

School Asks Naturalista Teen To ‘Get Her Hair Done’

A Florida school changed its dress code after challenging a Black student about her natural hair.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Young african woman standing in front of an ancient building

Source: portishead1 / Getty

A Florida student was in for a shock when her school asked her to change her natural hair style.

For Nicole Orr, 16, her hair is a point of pride. It’s almost her trademark for the Montverde Academy junior. “People say they love my hair because it’s so diverse, curly and Afro-centric,” she told Fox 35 Orlando.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

It never occurred to Nicole that her style would be a problem with school administrators. It was a surprise when the school told her parents that it violated the dress code, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

“I received a call saying that my daughter needed to get her hair done and she wears her natural and I was kind of taken aback by it,” Nicole’s father, Eric Orr, said.

Nicole’s mom, Secily Wilson, claimed the young lady felt ostracized for wearing her natural texture. Secily explained to Fox 35 Orlando, “She literally felt, ‘Wow, what’s wrong with my hair? The Caucasian girls are able to wear their natural hair straight. Why can’t I wear my natural hair the way that it grows?’”

When asked what the specific problem with Nicoles hair style was, administrators cited a particular line in the student handbook that left a lot of room open for interpretation.

“It said ‘dread-like’ hair and so that could be ambiguous,” Eric argued, “and it could give you latitude to target a certain person or a certain group so we felt we needed to address the issue.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Eric and Secily later sat down with the Montverde’s headmaster, Dr. Kasey Kesselring, to get more clarification on the matter.

“My understanding in talking with the dean of students, I think it was more in line with that neat and organized look that we’re going for. Not so much the issue of dread locks per say,” the headmaster told Fox 35 Orlando.

After some consideration, the headmaster opted to get rid of the problematic line in the dress code. Nicole’s parents are glad they took the school on to make sure that what happened to their daughter doesn’t happen to any other students.

“To know that we were able to help our daughter and all the other daughters or boys out there,” Secily said. “We feel pretty good about it.”

RELATED STORIES:

The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went

Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss USA Pageant

Study Shows Bias Against Black Women’s Natural Hair

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

35 photos Launch gallery

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Continue reading School Asks Naturalista Teen To ‘Get Her Hair Done’

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Beauties, a short hair cut can really show off your face and features. Check out 33 images that are showing you the beauty of hair that’s above your shoulders!

Florida , racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 hour ago
05.18.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 16 hours ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 22 hours ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 22 hours ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 2 days ago
05.16.17
One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 2 days ago
05.16.17
photos