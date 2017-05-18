Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Anika Noni Rose On Staying Sane While Playing Dark Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
When asked, Anika Noni Rose struggles to think of movie adaptations that were better than the books they were based on. She talks about “The Quad” on BET, and whether it will get a second season. She also explains why she won’t share feelings on the exit of the network’s executive, Stephen Hill.

Anika talks about the intensity of her character on “Power,” which is completely different than we are used to seeing her. She also talks about the importance of preserving the self when portraying a bunch of different characters, and being wary of the toll it can take on actor psychologically. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Anika Rose

Anika Noni Rose On Staying Sane While Playing Dark Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

