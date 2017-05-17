I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli City Festival With Toyota

A music festival changed my life. I’ve been to many such events, but this month was my first time going to Broccoli City Festival in D.C. This festival was started to celebrate Earth Day and promote sustainability in the hood. This year, I was a guest of Toyota who wanted to school people about their Toyota Green Initiative program. Up until last week, I thought being green was just about recycling and driving a Prius, but it’s so much more. It can really save your life.

Toyota set up a dinner with a coalition of sustainable experts and influencers who were on hand at the festival. Broccoli City is known for showcasing prominent hip-hop acts and it’s no secret that hip hop and the fast life go hand-in-hand. A lot of late night clubbing, drinking, smoking and eating greasy foods can lead to untimely deaths…and let’s face it, we don’t want another “so and so died too young” tweet. So when members of the coalition got up and started sharing their stories it really affected me.

, an omnipresent figure in New York City’s Green movement, said she lost a tremendous amount of weight by changing her lifestyle and getting healthy. She went on to share her story about self-care, wellness, and the importance of treating your body right.

ofalso revealed that he caught gout in his leg back in the day and this led him to change his lifestyle. Now, he’s started the RBG Fit Club to help other’s change their lives.

The Toyota Green Initiative really opened my eyes to living healthier. I’ve been eating better and learning about the effects waste have on our environment. Since attending the Broccoli Festival, I’ve lost almost ten pounds just by being more aware of what I eat and how I live. Toyota is doing a great job of educating people on alternative ways of living that doesn’t hurt you cool.

“We know we are making connections that count when we engage with the audience at Broccoli City Festival. These are young people who are the faces of progress in our communities, and Toyota is proud to support them through this unique event,” says Toyota’s Mia Phillips. “It’s a good time for a good purpose.”

Click here for more information on TGI.

