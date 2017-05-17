Entertainment News
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was Not ‘Incredibly Surprised’ By Cosby Allegations

The successful actress explains.

The beautiful and talented Zoë Kravitz had been staying busy on the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. She also has a role on the upcoming movie Rough Night. The actress did an in-depth interview with Allure magazine and one subject that wasn’t off limits was Bill Cosby.

When asked about her mom’s feelings on the scandal (her mother Lisa Bonet played Denise on The Cosby Show), Kravitz said, “I think she didn’t like hearing that. It bummed her out. Though she didn’t seem incredibly surprised about it.” Kravitz continued, “I don’t think she wants to hear about anyone being abused, especially by someone she spent so much time with. It feels sh*tty. You want to shower.”

Kravitz has talked about her mom’s thoughts on Cosby before. When the comedian was accused by various women of drugging and sexually assaulting them, Kravitz had vague conversations with her mom about it. In a 2015 Guardian interview, she said her mom would “plead the fifth, even to me.” She continued, “I think she’s just staying out of it. She’s just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else is, but I don’t think she has any insight. It’s news to her as well.” Kravitz is confident her mom would speak out if she had helpful info. “She’s a very straightforward person,” she told The Guardian. “If there was something she felt the world needed to know that would help this case or help any women who had been abused, she would say something.”

Cosby will go on trial June 5 for allegedly drugging and molesting a Temple University employee back in 2004.

