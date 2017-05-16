News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

With just a few episodes left on "The Family Hustle," we'll have to watch and see where the Harris clan goes from here.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

On Monday night’s episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Tiny revealed how difficult it’s been to get her divorce moving after numerous attempts to serve her husband T.I. with divorce papers, failed.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

During a casual sit-down with her daughter Zonnique and her boyfriend Damian, Tiny explained that T.I. refused to offer his location. Since the beginning of the season, Tiny and her husband of six years remained apart, living in separate locations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I’m not gon’ to tell you where I’m at so that they can come serve me,” Tiny says to her daughter, impersonating T.I. “They gon’ have to catch me. They gone’ have to do their job!”

Tiny also says that because T.I. was never officially served, the judge threw out their impending court date.

While, the back and forth banter between Tiny and Zonnique remains light, Tiny turns somber in her confessional when she reveals that in order to move forward, she must stop considering her estranged husband’s feelings.

With just a few episodes left, we’ll have to watch and see where the Harris clan goes from here.

RELATED: 

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 8: Are Tiny & T.I. Over?

Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’

‘The Family Hustle’; Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny Live In Separate Homes

T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

0 photos Launch gallery

T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

Continue reading Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

T.I. and Tiny’s wedding pics

T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 11 hours ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 16 hours ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 18 hours ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 18 hours ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet…
 21 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 22 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 22 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 1 day ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
photos