‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd Can’t Fix Their Friendship + An Exclusive With JuJu

97.9 The Beat Staff
On this episode of Tea Talk, hosts Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders talk about the week in TV and debut an exclusive interview with Love & Hip Hop star Ju Ju.

