Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX Series ‘911’ From Ryan Murphy

Angela Bassett and Ryan Murphy have already proven they make magic together, so this should be very interesting!

Danielle Jennings
Fans of the hit FX anthology series American Horror Story should love this bit of news, as it has just been announced that frequent AHS star Angela Bassett is teaming up with series creator Ryan Murphy on a new show for the FOX network.

As series renewals and cancellations continue to be announced, new shows for the 2017-2018 season are also being revealed and one of those is from TV titan Ryan Murphy and frequent collaborator Angela Bassett. Industry insider Deadline was the first to announce Bassett and Murphy teaming together again on the new medical series titled ‘911.’

The details of the show, including the expected airdate, are below:

Bassett is set to star in ‘911,’ a drama project from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, which is getting a 13-episode straight-to-series order at Fox. 20th Century Fox TV, where Murphy is based, is the studio.

Details about the show, written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk, are sketchy, but I hear it is in the vein of ‘ER’ and revolves around 911 operators. Bassett also is executive producing.

‘911,’ which is targeting a midseason launch, is expected to be announced Monday at Fox’s upfront presentation. The network and 20th TV had no comment.

It’s funny that ‘911’ is being described as sort of like hit medical series ER because Bassett actually joined the show during its final season. Murphy clearly brings out the best in Bassett, as she has earned two Emmy nominations starring in multiple seasons of American Horror Story.

 

