Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No One Wanted To Work With Her’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No One Wanted To Work With Her’

Well, that pretty much confirms it.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The fallout from Phaedra Parks’ massive lie about former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss continues to send shockwaves through reality TV. Now, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is speaking out for the first time about the drama…and it’s safe to say Phaedra is basically done on the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 9

Source: Bravo / Getty


During the NBCUniversal Upfronts earlier this week, Andy Cohen was interviewed on the red carpet by E! and naturally he was asked about the jaw-dropping revelation about Phaedra Parks being the one who spread the rape and drug allegations about Kandi Burrus. According to E!, Cohen pretty much confirmed her permanent exit from the show with a single statement, “No one wanted to work with her.”

Cohen’s full sentiment on Phaedra’s behavior elaborated further on how difficult it would be to continue RHOA with Phaedra as a member of the cast going forward. He stated, “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that’s what you have to look at,” Cohen told E!. “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

If you are familiar with other Housewives cities in the franchise, then you know that the easiest way to get someone off the show is banding together as a cast and refusing to film with a certain person…and Phaedra has just learned how cold that feeling can be.

While Bravo has yet to officially announce that Phaedra will not return for the show’s 10th season, Cohen’s statements, along with Phaedra’s blaming of producers, the writing is clearly on the wall. Filming of RHOA season 10 is set to begin sometime this summer.

 

Check out more about Phaedra Parks here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2938575/girl-bye-phaedra-parks-has-been-fired-from-rhoa/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939186/phaedra-parks-says-rhoa-producers-told-her-about-rape-drug-story/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No One Wanted To Work With Her’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 6 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 10 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 11 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 22 hours ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos