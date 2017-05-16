Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her L.A. Home

The actress’s 26-year-old cousin died after Dawson found her unconscious last week. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vanez, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her. The young lady, who worked for Rosario, had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. Autopsy results indicate that Vanez died from natural causes, and sources claimed she did not have any history of substance abuse.