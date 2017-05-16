Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her L.A. Home

FInd out the shocking details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
70th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

It’s a sad day for Rosario Dawson and her family.

The actress’s 26-year-old cousin died after Dawson found her unconscious last week. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vanez, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her. The young lady, who worked for Rosario, had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. Autopsy results indicate that Vanez died from natural causes, and sources claimed she did not have any history of substance abuse.

However, toxicology results are still pending.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dawson and the Vasquez family at this time.

Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)

Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 6 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 10 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 11 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 22 hours ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos