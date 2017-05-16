Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His New Baby On The Way

See Torrei's funny response.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Polaroid/OutKast 2004 Grammy Party

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

At one point in time, Kevin and Torrei Hart could not go a day without dragging the other’s name through the press.

These days, things seem to be going so well with the blended family that Torrei is actually excited about the comedian and his wife, Eniko Parrish, expecting a baby. Earlier this week, Eniko and Kev took to Instagram to reveal that they’re expecting their first child together.

Torrei says that although she’s not excited to be changing diapers, she’s definitely feeding off of the excitement of her kids about being older siblings. The comedian also revealed that she found out about the baby news just like everyone else — via the Internet. She told TMZ, “I found out just like you. I found out through social media and I was like ‘Oh wow, congratulations.’ My kids were like ‘well mom we wanted to tell you, they asked us to keep it a secret.’ So I said, ‘It’s ok, it’s fine.’”

As you may recall, Torrei and Eniko didn’t always see eye to eye, but it’s great that they can make things work for the sake of the kids. #BlendedHarts

Check out the full video above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His New Baby On The Way

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 1 hour ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 8 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 9 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 10 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 18 hours ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 20 hours ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 22 hours ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
05.15.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Bill Cosby’s Daughters Speak Out About Their Father’s…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Travis Scott’s Mug Shot from Arkansas Arrest Released
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos