Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo'Nique's Rip Against Lee Daniels

He tells it like he sees it.

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

Terrence Howard has chimed in on the Mo’Nique vs. Lee Daniels beef that recently went from zero to 60 this past weekend.

At a comedy show at the Apollo Theatre on Mother’s Day, Mo’Nique called out heavy hitters Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey as “black d*cks who had no balls.” Her comments continue a much public beef between Daniels and herself when he said she was being “blackballed” by people in the movie business. Based off separate interviews with Mo’Nique and Daniels, apparently the comedian wasn’t playing the right game to get steady work in Hollywood. Now, Mo’Nique finally poured out all her emotions at the Apollo. “Ya’ll can suck my d*ck if I had one,” she said. 

One person who isn’t mad at Mo’Nique’s jabs is Terrence Howard. In a run-in with TMZ, the Empire star said, “Everybody’s got a right to speak what’s on their mind.” He continued, “She got an Oscar from it and she’s still an amazing actor and an amazing comedian.” When asked if there should be hard feelings from Mo’Nique’s harsh words, Howard responded, “No, there shouldn’t be.”

It appears Howard is remaining neutral in this beef — no matter if Mr. Daniels has a hand in his Empire success. Considering how ugly this public drama is getting, this might be the best way to go.

 

 

photos