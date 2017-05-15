Music
Juicy J Drops Gas Face Mixtape… But Why Though?

farlinave
I just checked out the new mixtape by Juicy J titled ‘Gas Face.’ I’m 100% NOT SURE what the hell I was listening to… In fact, the Taylor Gang label should have never let this project leave the studio…

If I had to rate this tape out of 5 stars, I would give it 0 stars. Reason for?

a. It has no hits

b. It makes no sense (lyrics, hooks)

c. He’s 42 and doesn’t sound like he’s matured much

d. None of the features by Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Migos enhance the tape (i.e. it still sucks in my opinion)

e. Nobody in his camp came forward like “hey bro, I see where you coming from, I respect what you’re doing, but you need to come with some hotter music. This ain’t it.”

I don’t what the Juice been up to, but if he doesn’t have the passion for the music anymore, then he should just leave it alone.

In other words, don’t put out crap music just to stay relevant (it tarnishes the legacy).

Juicy has a solid catalog overall, an undeniable work ethic, and plenty of hits – but this project just falls short.

Maybe he had a bad day lol.

Check it out below if you want to. I’m done with it:

-Farlin Ave

Source: XXL Mag

