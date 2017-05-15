News & Gossip
14 Year Old Breaks TCU Record As Youngest Graduate

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Most 14 year old kids don’t graduate college at 14. But Carson Huey-You isn’t like most kids.

He just graduated from Texas Christian University over the weekend with his degree in Physics.

That’s definitely a positive thing coming out of the DFW.

Click here to get the full story.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Time

Carson Huey-You , Texas Christian University

