14 Year Old Breaks TCU Record As Youngest Graduate

Most 14 year old kids don’t graduate college at 14. But Carson Huey-You isn’t like most kids.
He just graduated from Texas Christian University over the weekend with his degree in Physics.
That’s definitely a positive thing coming out of the DFW.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Time
