Here’s Why This Reality Star Refuses To Date Black Men

Sunday ain't Sunday without a Sunday Women's dose of @ArianeAndrew pic.twitter.com/8ILDJ1teAO — Notorious Vitalia (@LegitRolleigns) April 23, 2017

TMZ recently caught up with ex-WWE star, whose real name is Ariane Andrew, and discovered some interesting things about her dating life. She doesn’t date Black guys. “I don’t know I just have a thing for White boys,” she said.

Andrew, who is Black, also said that a mix of “vanilla and chocolate” makes for “cute babies.” So it seems a kid of a darker complexion misses the mark for her. Along with Andrew’s anti-Black views, TMZ also learned about her support for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if he should run for president. Johnson entertained the idea in a recent GQ magazine interview.

“The Rock is poppin,” Andrew said. “He has, like, the full package. So, I mean, I’m all for him.”

You can watch the Total Divas star’s full thoughts in the video below.





Also On 97.9 The Beat: