Tiny Reacts To T.I. Saying Their Marriage Was A ‘Distraction’

The rapper is under serious fire.

925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


T.I. will have a lot of explaining to do on an upcoming episode of VH1’s Family Hustle.  

The rapper previously made headlines when he went on Angie Martinez’s radio show and said, “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me.” He went on to talk about how he feels a husband should act and how he’s not living up to it. “I’m the patriarch of this family,” he said. “And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward…I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.” You can watch a clip of his comments below.


Following the Atlanta rapper’s comments, rumors were brewing that Tameka “Tiny” Harris was not happy. In Essence‘s “Yes, Girl!” podcast she talked about how she confronted Tip over his comments and explained, “He cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right…like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t get it?’ [He said] ‘Like, I don’t get it. I didn’t say anything bad about you.”

We’ll get to watch T.I. trying to explain himself in Family Hustle, when him and Tiny argue over his “distraction” comments. In a preview for the episode, T.I. says, “The marriage is distracting me from my greatness.” He continues, “I tried being a husband, I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

Tiny claps back, “You have to respect your woman. You signed up to be a husband,” while T.I. replies, “You keep on taking words and Goddamn twisting them.”

You can watch the preview for the episode below!

 

 

 

