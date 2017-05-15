Don’t Argue: Top 5 Webbie Records of All Time [The Farlin Ave Review]

Webbie may not be on the rap radar now, but a lot of these new rappers definitely have been influenced by him and the Trill fam (Lil Boosie, Foxx, Lil Phat, etc). These are my top 5 records featuring Webbie (no particular order).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
You A Trip from Savage Life 2 Album
—
How U Ridin from Savage Life Album
—
Independent from Savage Life 2 Album
—
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Time Could Be Next from Gangsta Musik Album
—
Gimme That from Savage Life Album
—
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Related:
Related:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours