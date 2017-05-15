Don’t Argue: Top 5 Webbie Records of All Time [The Farlin Ave Review]

Webbie may not be on the rap radar now, but a lot of these new rappers definitely have been influenced by him and the Trill fam (Lil Boosie, Foxx, Lil Phat, etc). These are my top 5 records featuring Webbie (no particular order).

You A Trip from Savage Life 2 Album

—

How U Ridin from Savage Life Album

—

Independent from Savage Life 2 Album

—

Time Could Be Next from Gangsta Musik Album

—

Gimme That from Savage Life Album

—

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

