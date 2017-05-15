Police Chase Leaves 3 Dead After Car Flips In Pond In Atlanta

Clayton County Police have confirmed that three people we’re killed early Monday morning after a police chase ended in a devastating car wreck, flipping the vehicle in pursuit into a pond near the Flint River. Police responded to a burglary when they ran into four men speeding away from the scene. During the chase the vehicle collided with another, landing on its roof in a private pond near the intersection of Flint River and Taylor Rd. The driver was the only suspect who was able to survive the car crash. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

