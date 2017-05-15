Local Love: Dallas Open Mic At Azure May 26

Are you an up-and-coming DFW artist looking for a chance to showcase your talent? Azure will be having an open mic music event on May 26, 2017. Details below:

Location: Azure

Address: 4080 Belt Line Rd, Addison, Texas 75001

Date: May 26, 2017

Time: Doors open at 10 PM. Show starts at 11 PM.

Click here for more info or tickets

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Eventbrite