Local Love: Dallas Open Mic At Azure May 26

farlinave
A spot lit microphone stand

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

Are you an up-and-coming DFW artist looking for a chance to showcase your talent? Azure will be having an open mic music event on May 26, 2017. Details below:

Location: Azure

Address: 4080 Belt Line Rd, Addison, Texas 75001

Date: May 26, 2017

Time: Doors open at 10 PM. Show starts at 11 PM.

Click here for more info or tickets

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Eventbrite

Continue reading Local Love: Dallas Open Mic At Azure May 26

open mic

