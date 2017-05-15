DJ Kayotik
Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested For Inciting A Riot

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Looks like rapper Travis Scott gave some fans more than just goosebumps.

Travis Scott’s Saturday night show in Arkansas ended with the rapper’s arrest, TMZ reports. Travis was arrested for “inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct,” according to law enforcement sources, and fans have suggested they saw him approached by cops at the end of the performance.

 

Travis has since been released without bail.

 

