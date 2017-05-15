Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested For Inciting A Riot

Looks like rapper Travis Scott gave some fans more than just goosebumps.
Travis Scott’s Saturday night show in Arkansas ended with the rapper’s arrest, TMZ reports. Travis was arrested for “inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct,” according to law enforcement sources, and fans have suggested they saw him approached by cops at the end of the performance.
Travis has since been released without bail.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours