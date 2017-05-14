Universities Receive Failing Grade For Educating Whites About Racism

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Universities Receive Failing Grade For Educating Whites About Racism

American University officials are responding to the attacks on first Black Student Body President Taylor Dumpson & the banana noose incidents.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
The Campus of Harvard University

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

The recent incidents of racism on the campus of Washington’s American University have culminated into a White supremacist leader calling for the harassment of the school’s first Black student president, Taylor Dumpson. Current AU professor and former President Barack Obama staffer David Johns spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now in what the university is doing to put and end the racist acts.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Earlier this month, bananas hanging from nooses and targeting the Black Greek letter organization Alpha Kappa Alpha appeared on campus grounds and sparked concern. During the program, Martin made note of the call by Neo-Nazi leader Andrew Anglin, founder of the hate website The Daily Stormer has created an online campaign targeting Dumpson for harassment by his supporters. Professor Johns replied to Martin’s inquiry on what AU is doing to handle the issue.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One, this isn’t the first time that this has happened, at American, and at a number schools across the country. And it’s a reminder that as adults and educators, we have a responsibility to ensure all of our students are safe as they go through the process of learning and developing in college, many of the first time independently, and this is a reminder that we’re failing at that,” said Johns.

Johns continued by saying that schools like AU can do more to drum up conversations about race among the student body, and more can be done to address issues as they occur. AU officials are investigating the noose incident with help from federal prosecutors who have joined the effort.

Watch Roland Martin’s discussion with American University professor David Johns in the clip above.

SEE ALSO:

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

‘Donald Trump Loves Dictators:’ Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

racism , Washington’s American University

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Universities Receive Failing Grade For Educating Whites About Racism

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Travis Scott’s Mug Shot from Arkansas Arrest Released
 1 hour ago
05.15.17
Police Chase Leaves 3 Dead After Car Flips…
 4 hours ago
05.15.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested For Inciting A Riot
 8 hours ago
05.15.17
Calvin Klein Collection - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014
Future Posts Mother’s Day Tributes To Ciara &…
 9 hours ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 1 day ago
05.14.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 1 day ago
05.14.17
Power
 Watch the Trailer for ‘Power’ Season 4
 3 days ago
05.12.17
6th Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival - Day 3
Wale & G-Eazy “Fashion Week” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
 3 days ago
05.12.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Won’t Believe Who Rowan Pope…
 4 days ago
05.12.17
DJ Kash Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
05.11.17
‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A…
 4 days ago
05.11.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 4 days ago
05.11.17
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary…
 4 days ago
05.11.17
Guy Ritchie Reacts To The Infamous ‘F**k Guy…
 4 days ago
05.11.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 4 days ago
05.11.17
photos