Judge Hatchett's Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies Hours After Giving Birth

Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies Hours After Giving Birth

A lawsuit against Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center claims that doctor neglect led to Kyira Dixon Johnson's death.

97.9 The Beat Staff
TV judge Glenda Hatchett’s son is suing the hospital where his wife passed away 12 hours after she delivered a healthy baby boy via C-section.

According to PEOPLE, on March 22 Charles Johnson IV filed papers in court suing Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress following the death of his “healthy, vibrant, fun, loving wife,” Kyira Adele Dixon. 

The documents state that on April 12, 2016 Dixon was brought into the hospital to have a cesarean delivery with her second child—the same procedure she had with her first baby. The procedure seemed to have gone well.

“The delivery started at 2:31 p.m. Langston Johnson was born at 2:33 p.m. The procedure was completed at or about 2:48 p.m.” the documents read. “At 3:00 p.m., Kyira was out of the operating room and taken to the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU). … At 3:04 p.m., Kyira was ‘skin to skin’ bonding with her baby.”

But then things took a turn for the worse around 5pm when they spotted blood in her urine and “at approximately 11:25 p.m, Dr. Naim was notified with a concern for active internal bleeding.”

According to the court docs: “Shortly thereafter, the massive transfusion protocol was initiated on [Dixon],” and she “was taken to surgery around 12:30 a.m. on April 13, 2016. During surgery [Dixon] was found to have 3 liters of blood in her abdomen. [Dixon] did not survive the ongoing massive blood loss.  [Dixon] was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. on April 13, 2016; and the autopsy stated that the cause of ‘death was due to hemorrhagic shock, due to acute hemoperitoneum,’ status post casarean section.”

Dixon also alleges that the hospital failed to “properly manage Kyira’s post-partum hemorrhage in a timely manner” and failed “to return Kyira to surgery in a timely manner.”

On Wednesday (May 10), Hatchett and her son delivered remarks outside the hospital about the impending lawsuit, the Daily Mail reported.

“The tragic death of this magnificent young woman who had become my daughter was absolutely so unnecessary,” Judge Hatchett said. “The complaint speaks for itself and I trust this lawsuit will spare other families the enormous pain that we are suffering.”

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center issued the following statement to the Daily Mail:

“While federal privacy laws prevent us from responding directly about any patient’s care without written authorization, we can share the following: ‘Cedars-Sinai is firmly committed to the highest levels of quality, has a comprehensive program to review any problems in patient care, and takes action any time it needs to make changes to maintain our high level of quality. Any time there are concerns raised about a patient’s medical care, we conduct an investigation to determine exactly what happened, including reviewing hospital procedures and the competency of healthcare providers, and make changes as needed to ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality medical care.’”

SOURCE: PEOPLE; Daily Mail

