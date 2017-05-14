Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell Wilson’s Mother’s Day Message To Ciara

Yes, you read that right. Folks on social media are really givinga hard time over how he wished his wifea Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram.

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful,” he wrote on Instagram. “I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you!”

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

It wasn’t exactly the Mother’s Day part that got under everyone’s skin – it was the way he referenced their newborn daughter Sienna and his stepson Future Zahir as “our” children. Some think Russell should have made the distinction that Ciara’s son – whose father is rapper Future– is his stepson and not actual child. People in the comments section began to go at the football player with comments like, “Russ go worry about ur done career,the man’s child can never be urs,” and “‘Our kids’ #shotsfired @future.”

Others stood up for Wilson, saying there’s nothing wrong with Wilson loving Baby Future as if he were his own. “Salute a man who doesn’t differentiate his own kids from his step kids . #happyforyouciara #realman,” one user wrote. “@dangerusswilson This is beautiful tribute to your wife and the mother of your children. Baby Future is doubly blessed to have 2 Dads in his life. I salute you for loving him as if he were your own biological child,” said another follower.

Where do you stand on the issue? Does Wilson have the right to refer to Baby Future as his own, or should he have said “stepson” out of respect for Future, Sr.? Sound off in the comments below.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Also On 97.9 The Beat: