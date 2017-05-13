Donations Needed… Join Us For Our Huge Clothing Drive!!

Do you need to clean out your closet? Do you have a lot of gently used or new clothes, shoes, belts and ties you could donate to someone less fortunate? If so, join us for our huge Clothing Drive now until June 19th! We’ve partnered with Miles Of Freedom at the MLK Center, One Man’s Treasure and Attitudes and Attire to help collect clothes for people who have recently been released from prison to help them get jobs and start a new life! You can drop donations off at the MLK Center in Dallas, Trinity Episcopal Church in Dallas or at Attitudes and Attire in Dallas. Please drop off donations to the locations listed below:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One Man’s Treasure, onemanstr@yahoo.com, 972-771-4141 Trinity Episcopal Church 12727 Hillcrest Rd., Dallas, TX 75230, 972-991-3601 M-Th 9am-4pm

Miles Of Freedom, 2922 Martin Luther King Blvd, #1118, Dallas, TX 75215, 214-290-2337

Attitudes And Attire 2050 N Stemmons Fwy #181, Dallas, TX 75207 (214) 630-1667

We need your help to help others!!

https://thebeatdfw.com/2965654/instead-of-having-a-birthday-party-this-chicago-6-year-old-fed-the-homeless/

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica