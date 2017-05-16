Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Logic Lands His First Number One Album with “Everybody” and Takes Top Spot from Kendrick

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

A quarter million first week. Thank you!

A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on

Logic has a lot to celebrate lately. He recently announced a new tour kicking off soon to support his latest effort ‘Everybody’ which just landed him his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. ‘Everybody’ knocks Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.” from the top spot after a three-week reign.

“All of us here at Def Jam are extremely proud of Logic’s growth and development into a chart-topping artist,” said Steve Bartels, CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “I want to congratulate Logic, his team at Visionary Music Group, and our entire team here at Def Jam on driving this brave effort across the finish line.”

Logic’s “EVERYBODY’S TOUR” with feature support from Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo and yes, they will be making a stop in the DF-Dub! The tour will coming to the Allen Event Center on July 22 and tickets went on sale this morning at 10am on the TICKETMASTER website.

Visit Everybodystour.com for more details.

Everybody's Tour. Tickets on sale Tuesday.

A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on

Logic will perform music off his the new album recently released, which features an eclectic line-up from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Killer Mike, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Juicy J and more. Along with the album, Logic released an exclusive 45-minute documentary which follows him through the album recording, giving fans unprecedented access to his life and creative process. Watch the ‘Everybody’ documentary trailer HERE.

Everybody Standard & Deluxe – http://smarturl.it/LogicEverybody

Exclusive Merchandise & Album Bundles – www.AllAboutTheFans.com

 

 

 

allen , DFW , everybody , logic , Tour

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Logic Lands His First Number One Album with “Everybody” and Takes Top Spot from Kendrick

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 15 mins ago
05.16.17
2013 Sunset Strip Music Festival - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 2 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 17 hours ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 19 hours ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 19 hours ago
05.15.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 21 hours ago
05.15.17
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The…
 21 hours ago
05.15.17
Bill Cosby’s Daughters Speak Out About Their Father’s…
 23 hours ago
05.15.17
Travis Scott’s Mug Shot from Arkansas Arrest Released
 23 hours ago
05.15.17
Tiny Reacts To T.I. Saying Their Marriage Was…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Police Chase Leaves 3 Dead After Car Flips…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why This Reality Star Refuses To Date…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos