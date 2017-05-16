Logic Lands His First Number One Album with “Everybody” and Takes Top Spot from Kendrick

A quarter million first week. Thank you! A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on May 15, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Logic has a lot to celebrate lately. He recently announced a new tour kicking off soon to support his latest effort ‘Everybody’ which just landed him his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. ‘Everybody’ knocks Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.” from the top spot after a three-week reign.

“All of us here at Def Jam are extremely proud of Logic’s growth and development into a chart-topping artist,” said Steve Bartels, CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “I want to congratulate Logic, his team at Visionary Music Group, and our entire team here at Def Jam on driving this brave effort across the finish line.”

Logic performs Black Spiderman on Jimmy Kimmel Live #Everybody pic.twitter.com/INJb0rWRTU — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) May 9, 2017

Logic’s “EVERYBODY’S TOUR” with feature support from Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo and yes, they will be making a stop in the DF-Dub! The tour will coming to the Allen Event Center on July 22 and tickets went on sale this morning at 10am on the TICKETMASTER website.

Visit Everybodystour.com for more details.

Everybody's Tour. Tickets on sale Tuesday. A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on May 12, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Logic will perform music off his the new album recently released, which features an eclectic line-up from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Killer Mike, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Juicy J and more. Along with the album, Logic released an exclusive 45-minute documentary which follows him through the album recording, giving fans unprecedented access to his life and creative process. Watch the ‘Everybody’ documentary trailer HERE.

Everybody Standard & Deluxe – http://smarturl.it/LogicEverybody

Exclusive Merchandise & Album Bundles – www.AllAboutTheFans.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: