News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Girl Gets Hung From A Rope On Facebook By 2 White Men

farlinave
Leave a comment
Facebook Debuts As Public Company With Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ Exchange

Source: Stephen Lam / Getty

There’s a video on Facebook that shows a Black girl with red hair being hung from a rope! Not sure if it’s real or not but the girl seems to be really struggling and is hanging in the air.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The viral video, which currently has over 409,000 views was posted by Kirk Quarles on Facebook 20 hours ago with the captions “I hope this is not real.”

Throughout the clip, you can see the 2 white men stringing the black girl up in the air with a confederate flag in the background.

Not sure how long this video will be up due to Facebook’s claim that they will be removing content such as this, since the Facebook Live shooting that happened back in April 2017.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This is very sickening, and goes to show that people will put anything on Facebook.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Facebook

Related: Facebook To Modify Content Review Policy After Fatal Cleveland Shooting Sparks Outrage

Related: ‘A Nice Guy:’ Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Black Girl Gets Hung From A Rope On Facebook By 2 White Men

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

 

facebook , Hanging

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
6th Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival - Day 3
Wale & G-Eazy “Fashion Week” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
 4 hours ago
05.12.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Won’t Believe Who Rowan Pope…
 11 hours ago
05.12.17
DJ Kash Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
05.11.17
‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A…
 19 hours ago
05.11.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 20 hours ago
05.11.17
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary…
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
Guy Ritchie Reacts To The Infamous ‘F**k Guy…
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 21 hours ago
05.11.17
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals
The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax…
 24 hours ago
05.11.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 1 day ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 1 day ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
photos