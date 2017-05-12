Black Girl Gets Hung From A Rope On Facebook By 2 White Men

There’s a video on Facebook that shows a Black girl with red hair being hung from a rope! Not sure if it’s real or not but the girl seems to be really struggling and is hanging in the air.
The viral video, which currently has over 409,000 views was posted by Kirk Quarles on Facebook 20 hours ago with the captions “I hope this is not real.”
Throughout the clip, you can see the 2 white men stringing the black girl up in the air with a confederate flag in the background.
Not sure how long this video will be up due to Facebook’s claim that they will be removing content such as this, since the Facebook Live shooting that happened back in April 2017.
This is very sickening, and goes to show that people will put anything on Facebook.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Facebook
Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths
