Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31 Million Prince Deal

They claim the agreement was bad and misrepresented.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Artist on Tour 1997, Mountain View Calif.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


It appears Prince‘s music is once again in flux now that Universal Music Group wants to put an end to their $31 million deal with the Prince estate.

According to a partly-redacted letter sent to the Carver County District Court on behalf of estate administrator Comerica Bank, UMG has accused Prince’s former estate entertainment advisor, L. Londell McMillan, of “fraudulent inducement in connection with the deal.” UMG wants the court to rescind the the whole agreement with a return of the money they paid.

This agreement between the Prince estate and UMG was announced in February 2017 by McMillan, and Charles Koppelman. It granted UMG the exclusive licensing rights to Prince’s post-1996 catalog released under NPG Records. It also granted them rights to unreleased material and the U.S. rights to “certain renowned albums” released during Prince’s peak years of 1979-1996. These “renowned albums” were distributed while Prince was still under contract with Warner Bros. Records, which means they’d be licensed to UMG at a later date. According to a press release at the time of the deal, this date could be as early as 2018.

However, UMG ran into issues as they tried to make things official. Questions started to surface on whether the estate’s camp had misrepresented the licensing rights it sold to UMG. For example, though the estate agreed to grant UMG rights to some of the Warner Bros. albums as soon as 2018, Warner Bros. rights on those albums won’t expire until 2021, according to sources. This would conflict with UMG’s timing since their separate merchandise and music-publishing deals with Prince’s estate aren’t guaranteed beyond the next five years, sources say.

McMillan denied any misrepresentation at the time of the February UMG and Prince estate deal, while Koppelman declined to comment. Both representatives have since been replaced by Spotify’s global head of creative services, Troy Carter. He said back in April that Prince’s estate would be “assessing all rights relating to Prince’s recorded music.”

Billboard sources say there will be a hearing scheduled later this month to determine UMG’s demand that the deal be rescinded.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31 Million Prince Deal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Kash Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 9 hours ago
05.11.17
‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A…
 11 hours ago
05.11.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 12 hours ago
05.11.17
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary…
 12 hours ago
05.11.17
Guy Ritchie Reacts To The Infamous ‘F**k Guy…
 12 hours ago
05.11.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 12 hours ago
05.11.17
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals
The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax…
 15 hours ago
05.11.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But…
 17 hours ago
05.11.17
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 20 hours ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 20 hours ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Fit Family Fest Artist Lineup
B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote
 2 days ago
05.10.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
photos