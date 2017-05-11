The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax For New Show!?

So reportedly, the whole Bow Wow private jet thing was a tactic used to help boost his new show coming to WEtv The young Shad Moss sat down with Hot 97 to give a partial explanation as to the whole ordeal.

Seems beliveable right? People do all kind of stuff especially when it’s related to “reality” T.V. to get people talking, keep people talking, and to grow the business.

But I don’t know. What do ya’ll think DFW? Did Bow Wow get caught slipping or was the whole jet photo [actually] for the show. He says the only way we’ll find out is to watch the show.

Watch the video below:

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)