The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax For New Show!?

farlinave
So reportedly, the whole Bow Wow private jet thing was a tactic used to help boost his new show coming to WEtv The young Shad Moss sat down with Hot 97 to give a partial explanation as to the whole ordeal.

GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Seems beliveable right? People do all kind of stuff especially when it’s related to “reality” T.V. to get people talking, keep people talking, and to grow the business.

But I don’t know. What do ya’ll think DFW? Did Bow Wow get caught slipping or was the whole jet photo [actually] for the show. He says the only way we’ll find out is to watch the show.

Watch the video below:

