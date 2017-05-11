Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But Drake Does

I’m curious to know how Drake makes the top 5 Forbes list of the world’s most wealthiest rappers, above Lil Wayne. Wayne is the one who put Drake on–right.

They both are aggressive workers who put their all into their music, but Wayne has been doing it way longer. Drizzy only signed to him in 2009.

Maybe Weezy would be up if Birdman would hand over the millions he owes him.

Interesting stuff though. The top 5 list that Forbes put together regarding hip hop’s wealthiest consisted of:

P. Diddy at $820 million Jay-Z at $810 million Dr. Dre at $740 million Birdman at $110 million Drake at $90 million

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Forbes, Billboard

