Happy 29th Birthday Ace Hood

farlinave
BET Awards '11 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The “Hustle Hard” rapper, Ace Hood, turns 29 today.

The last we heard from Ace was in March of 2017 with his smooth feature on DJ Luke Nasty’s “OTW Remix.” We got that for you too.

EXPLICIT

Source: SoundCloud

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

ACE HOOD

photos