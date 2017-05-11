Happy 29th Birthday Ace Hood

The “Hustle Hard” rapper, Ace Hood, turns 29 today.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
—
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The last we heard from Ace was in March of 2017 with his smooth feature on DJ Luke Nasty’s “OTW Remix.” We got that for you too.
EXPLICIT
Source: SoundCloud
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours