Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After Seventh Season

Extreme fans, grab your tissue!

Scandal fans might find themselves mourning in upcoming weeks due to news that the series will end after its seventh season.

Multiple sources confirmed to TVLine exclusively that the show is in its final run. ABC is set to make a formal announcement at its upfront presentation on Tuesday. TVLine reports that this was a decision the show creator, Shonda Rhimes, made herself and ABC accepted. The news arrives with only three episodes left in Scandal’s current sixth season.

Rhimes has said before that she never expected Scandal to have a long run considering its high-stakes storylines. “I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” Rhimes once told NPR. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

Rhimes’ thinking seems to be on point with a lot of people since viewership has gone down. At its peak (with the season four premiere), The D.C. drama pulled in 12 million viewers. Now with this season, the show averages 5.7 million total viewers.

Our current political climate has also made an impact on the once sure of herself writer. “I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter during a talk for its 100th episode. “We had a destination, and I don’t know if that’s our destination anymore.”

We should expect to still have Shondaland favorites, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder, which are both outperforming Scandal in total viewership, according to The Hollywood Reporter. We also might get another Shonda Rhimes helmed show, considering she has two shows being discussed at ABC — a Romeo and Juliet follow-up, Still Star-Crossed, and Shondaland’s first comedy pilot written by Scandal co-star Scott Foley. 

We will all miss Scandal!

 

 

