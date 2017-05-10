Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered To Return To ‘RHOA’

It's supposedly almost double her original price.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

NeNe Leakes might get a nice little paycheck if she decides to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to theJasmineBRAND, the original cast member is being courted with $2.5 million to make a comeback in Season 10. This would be more than double her original salary of $1 million per season, according to a source. “The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast,” the source said.

Prior to leaving in 2015, Leakes was with the show for eight seasons. Her friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has reportedly already signed a contract to re-join the show. A source says she’s making less than Leakes, however. “NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim,” said the source.

Rumors are also swirling that Leakes is in talks to do a spin-off show and/or special. There is no information yet on whether this other project will involve Zolciak-Biermann. There’s also no additional details on if new cast members or other returning ones are set to join RHOA following Phaedra Parks’ exit.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered To Return To ‘RHOA’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fit Family Fest Artist Lineup
B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote
 10 mins ago
05.10.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 hour ago
05.10.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Chance the Rapper Shares News of Losing Aunt…
 3 hours ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 4 hours ago
05.10.17
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 23 hours ago
05.10.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 24 hours ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 2 days ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
photos