Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized

On Tuesday, a swarm of police surrounded‘s Connecticut estate to investigate a attempted burglary, according to TMZ . Various marked and unmarked police cars were in the driveway and street. Sources close to the rapper said law enforcement was alerted by someone on the property. There’s no word on if anything was taken or if arrests were made. Sources told TMZ that 50 Cent was not home during the investigation.

Police might have a lot of ground to cover considering the rapper’s 17 acres of land and the 50,000 square feet home. The residence includes 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, a nightclub, several game rooms, a full gym, a recording studio, a home theater, a pool, a grotto, a basketball court, guesthouses and an approved helicopter landing, according to New England Cable News. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a culprit was hiding out in one of these spots.

50 Cent bought the home from Mike Tyson back in 2003 for $4.1. million. The Power star filed for bankruptcy back in 2015 and put the home on the market, but it never sold.

We’ll keep you updated if more info should surface on the alleged break-in.

