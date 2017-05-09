Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized

Police surround the home.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

99 Jamz presents 50 Cent Uncensored

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


On Tuesday, a swarm of police surrounded 50 Cent‘s Connecticut estate to investigate a attempted burglary, according to TMZ. Various marked and unmarked police cars were in the driveway and street. Sources close to the rapper said law enforcement was alerted by someone on the property. There’s no word on if anything was taken or if arrests were made. Sources told TMZ that 50 Cent was not home during the investigation.

Police might have a lot of ground to cover considering the rapper’s 17 acres of land and the 50,000 square feet home. The residence includes 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, a nightclub, several game rooms, a full gym, a recording studio, a home theater, a pool, a grotto, a basketball court, guesthouses and an approved helicopter landing, according to New England Cable News. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a culprit was hiding out in one of these spots.

50 Cent bought the home from Mike Tyson back in 2003 for $4.1. million. The Power star filed for bankruptcy back in 2015 and put the home on the market, but it never sold.

We’ll keep you updated if more info should surface on the alleged break-in.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 11 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 12 hours ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
photos