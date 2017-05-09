Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She Had A Mental Breakdown

The singer makes things clear for the media.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kiehl's My Vitality Party

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Kehlani had people worried at a recent show in Grand Rapids on Monday. She was set to perform when she told her audience that she had to reschedule. “I truly feel like I might have to go to the hospital at this point because I feel crazy,” she said.  “I’m so sorry, but I came up here and I promised my team that I would try…If you need to be refunded, I’ll take it out of my pocket and reschedule. I put that on everything. We’ll make this show happen again, but I need to go do something about this because I feel crazy.” You can watch the singer’s tearful confession below.


Immediately, media sites got flashbacks of Kehlani’s attempted suicide back in March 2016. Many claimed Kehlani was having another mental health crisis.

However, the 22-year-old songstress assured fans in a statement that she was only physically sick. “Thank you for the wishes,” she wrote. “still very much sick but going to get as much rest as I can today. Good news: the promoter from the show is letting us reschedule as early as top of next month, thank you really, it was really hard to get up and do that last night but I wanted to at least try. I love you Grand Rapids, I’ll be back and with a very special show.”

In an Instagram post which has since been deleted Kehlani also warned folks on how they talk about mental health. “Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I’m fucking fantastic,” she said. “Physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards to mental health; that can be really detrimental. I love you guys! Speak only what you know.”

Welp, enough said. Feel better, Kehlani!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She Had A Mental Breakdown

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 11 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 12 hours ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
photos