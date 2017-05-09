Kenya Moore On How RHOA Girls Prepare For The Drama Of Reunion Episodes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kenya Moore came through to the morning show! She talked about her hair care line, which she launched online, but is now stocked in Sally’s beauty supply stores and other stores and shopping centers across the country. She shared her thoughts on why black people are so few in the business-ownership side of the beauty supply industry, even thought we are such major buyers of the products.

Kenya speaks about Andy Cohen‘s notion that this past season has been her best, explaining “for once, I wasn’t in the hot seat. She also talks about the drama of reunion episodes, and how they differ from filming regular episodes, and what she says are Phaedra‘s “rehearsed reads.” Plus, she discusses which of her friendships on the show have been most consistently strong. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

