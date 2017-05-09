Akon Just Had A Big Win In Court

It’s turning out to be a great week for Akon . He has been in court for over two years fighting a $300,000 lawsuit — the lawsuit has finally come to an end.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, a judge has officially sided with the star and against Tamer Hosny, a singer suing over a failed video shoot. The site reports, “Per their decision, all claims against the singer/producer are dismissed and he was found not to be liable for the $300k in alleged damages by the singer. The case was closed the same day.”

Hosny told a judge Akon promised to deliver Pitbull for a track and music video. He claims Pitbull only appeared on the song, however, and did not show up when it came time to shoot the video. Hosny says he dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on the video, “but Akon responded, claiming that he wasn’t even paid the full $300k, only receiving $145k. He demanded the lawsuit be tossed. The case had dragged on for close to two years,” theJasmineBRAND.com reports.

Clearly, a judge agreed. Less than 24 hours ago, Akon shared this photo with the caption “Never forget what you’re fighting for..!” It’s safe to say he’s feeling victorious.

Never forget what you're fighting for..! A post shared by Akon Official (@akon) on May 8, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

