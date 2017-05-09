Music
Home > Music

Akon Just Had A Big Win In Court

Details below.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


It’s turning out to be a great week for Akon. He has been in court for over two years fighting a $300,000 lawsuit — the lawsuit has finally come to an end.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, a judge has officially sided with the star and against Tamer Hosny, a singer suing over a failed video shoot. The site reports, “Per their decision, all claims against the singer/producer are dismissed and he was found not to be liable for the $300k in alleged damages by the singer. The case was closed the same day.”

Hosny told a judge Akon promised to deliver Pitbull for a track and music video. He claims Pitbull only appeared on the song, however, and did not show up when it came time to shoot the video. Hosny says he dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on the video, “but Akon responded, claiming that he wasn’t even paid the full $300k, only receiving $145k. He demanded the lawsuit be tossed. The case had dragged on for close to two years,” theJasmineBRAND.com reports.

Clearly, a judge agreed. Less than 24 hours ago, Akon shared this photo with the caption “Never forget what you’re fighting for..!” It’s safe to say he’s feeling victorious.

Never forget what you're fighting for..!

A post shared by Akon Official (@akon) on

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Akon Just Had A Big Win In Court

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 4 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 21 hours ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 22 hours ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 22 hours ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 23 hours ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 24 hours ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
photos