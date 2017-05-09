New Video: Meek Mill “Left Hollywood”

After celebrating his birthday the over the weekend, Meek Mill decided to release some new music and visuals to compliment. Taking a break from the lavishing life, Meek Mill returns to the trenches of Philly in this video off his Meekend Music. City of brotherly love!
Look out for Meek Mill and Yo Gotta to begin their “Against All Odds Tour” in July!
