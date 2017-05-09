Entertainment News
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA

Phaedra has been caught in more than one lie this week, and Bravo doesn't want those problems. Fix it, Jesus!

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Phaedra Parks has to turn in her peach because she’s reportedly been plucked from the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It has not been a good week for Phaedra, and it’s only Monday.

On Sunday night, during the RHOA reunion finale, Phaedra’s fractured fairytales caught up with her as Porsha Williams pegged Phaedra as the source of lies that Kandi Burruss tried to drug and sexually assault her.

According to TMZ.com, Bravo had filmed a scene where Phaedra told Porsha about Kandi’s alleged plot. Kandi then leveled a threat against the network, prompting it to cut that clip from the show. When Bravo found out in April that Phaedra made the whole thing up, she was reportedly fired from RHOA.

Supposedly, the rumor about Kandi crossed a major line for Bravo, so the network severed ties.

Things only got worse for Phaedra Monday evening as a fellow lawyer outed her for another alleged lie.

During the reunion, Phaedra claimed she won her case against Angela Stanton, who had penned a tell-all about the Southern Belle. If you recall, Phaedra sued her for defamation of character, since Angela stated in the book that Phaedra knew about her estranged husband Apollo Nida’s latest round of criminal activity.

When claiming that she won the case, Phaedra implied that Angela’s book should never have come out. However, Angela’s legal rep hit up Twitter to correct Phaedra and clear up any confusion on the matter.


Angela, who showed up to Kandi’s finale viewing party, also pulled the receipts and produced legal documents proving that Phaedra had dismissed the case.


