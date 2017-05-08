Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington

spilled all the tea in a recent Rolling Stone cover story . He went into detail about his career as well as his marriage with“I was a piece of sh*t,” the comedian said. The magazine says that Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class.”

According to Page Six, there might be a name to the “famous woman” Rock spoke of. A source says it’s Scandal star Kerry Washington. “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife,” said the source. “That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”

Speculation about the affair started around 2007 when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow. Rock finalized his divorce with Malaak Compton last year.

Rock is now going on his Total Blackout world tour, which he says is the “alimony tour.” Rock jokes about his marriage problems in his act. A source close to Rock brushed some of the routine off as fluff, but he did confirm that Rock’s marriage was rough. “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.”

Nnamdi Asomugha and Rock is dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. When asked if he’d ever get married again, Rock said, “Not if it would cure AIDS.” Washington is now married to former football playerand Rock is dating actressWhen asked if he’d ever get married again, Rock said, “Not if it would cure AIDS.” You can read his full Rolling Stone interview here. .

