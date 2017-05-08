Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington

The comedian tells maybe a little too much of his business.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Tribeca Talks Directors Series: J.J. Abrams With Chris Rock - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


Chris Rock spilled all the tea in a recent Rolling Stone cover story. He went into detail about his career as well as his marriage with Malaak Compton-Rock. “I was a piece of sh*t,” the comedian said. The magazine says that Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class.”

According to Page Six, there might be a name to the “famous woman” Rock spoke of. A source says it’s Scandal star Kerry Washington. “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife,” said the source. “That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”

Speculation about the affair started around 2007 when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow. Rock finalized his divorce with Malaak Compton last year.

Rock is now going on his Total Blackout world tour, which he says is the “alimony tour.” Rock jokes about his marriage problems in his act. A source close to Rock brushed some of the routine off as fluff, but he did confirm that Rock’s marriage was rough. “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.”

Washington is now married to former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Rock is dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. When asked if he’d ever get married again, Rock said, “Not if it would cure AIDS.”

You can read his full Rolling Stone interview here. .

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 9 hours ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 10 hours ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 10 hours ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 11 hours ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 14 hours ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 15 hours ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 15 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 1 day ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
photos