Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For Feuding With Dionne Warwick

She said so much in a few words.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Gladys Knight Visits 'Extra'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty


Singing legend Gladys Knight is weighing in on the recent Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick beef. Not only is she weighing in, but she seems to be taking sides.

Franklin and Warwick rekindled their beef when Franklin sent a fax to the Associated Press (yes, a fax) saying she was annoyed with Warwick mentioning her name at Whitney Houston‘s 2012 funeral. At the home-going service, Warwick mistakenly said Franklin was in attendance and she said Franklin was Houston’s godmother.

“She blatantly lied on me … fully well knowing what she was doing,” Franklin said in the lengthy fax to the Associated Press back in April.

When Franklin explained why she waited so long to express her anger, the 75-year-old singer said, “There’s been so much going on around her [Houston], around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby [Brown] supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Franklin has no plans in making amends with Warwick either. “At this point, it isn’t about an apology, it’s about libel,” Franklin said. “We’ve never been friends and I don’t think that Dionne has ever liked me.” Warwick has yet to comment on Franklin’s statements, with reps saying Warwick will “not dignify a response to the statement made by Aretha Franklin.”

Now, it seems Miss Gladys Knight is ready to dignify all the responses, according to Rolling Out. “I know my sister, Dionne. It ain’t nothing to her,” she said. “Now Re [Aretha], is a little bit different. It’s just one of those things, everybody got their little knick-knacks going on.”

Knight then suggested that Franklin has a habit of causing drama. She continued, “Dionne is gon’ speak her mind and she’s gon’ tell the truth. Re is gon’ be sensitive and cause a whole lot of riffraff.”

Knight’s words might not go over to well with Miss Franklin. We’ll see if she’s ready to dignify some more responses. Watch the video below!

Until then, what do you think about Gladys Knight’s statements? It sounds like she’s accusing Franklin of having a bad case of petty.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For Feuding With Dionne Warwick

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 9 hours ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 10 hours ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 10 hours ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 11 hours ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 14 hours ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 15 hours ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 15 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 1 day ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
photos