Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For Feuding With Dionne Warwick

Singing legend is weighing in on the recent beef. Not only is she weighing in, but she seems to be taking sides.

Franklin and Warwick rekindled their beef when Franklin sent a fax to the Associated Press (yes, a fax) saying she was annoyed with Warwick mentioning her name at Whitney Houston‘s 2012 funeral. At the home-going service, Warwick mistakenly said Franklin was in attendance and she said Franklin was Houston’s godmother.

“She blatantly lied on me … fully well knowing what she was doing,” Franklin said in the lengthy fax to the Associated Press back in April.

When Franklin explained why she waited so long to express her anger, the 75-year-old singer said, “There’s been so much going on around her [Houston], around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby [Brown] supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Franklin has no plans in making amends with Warwick either. “At this point, it isn’t about an apology, it’s about libel,” Franklin said. “We’ve never been friends and I don’t think that Dionne has ever liked me.” Warwick has yet to comment on Franklin’s statements, with reps saying Warwick will “not dignify a response to the statement made by Aretha Franklin.”

Now, it seems Miss Gladys Knight is ready to dignify all the responses, according to Rolling Out. “I know my sister, Dionne. It ain’t nothing to her,” she said. “Now Re [Aretha], is a little bit different. It’s just one of those things, everybody got their little knick-knacks going on.”

Knight then suggested that Franklin has a habit of causing drama. She continued, “Dionne is gon’ speak her mind and she’s gon’ tell the truth. Re is gon’ be sensitive and cause a whole lot of riffraff.”

Knight’s words might not go over to well with Miss Franklin. We’ll see if she’s ready to dignify some more responses. Watch the video below!

Until then, what do you think about Gladys Knight’s statements? It sounds like she’s accusing Franklin of having a bad case of petty.

