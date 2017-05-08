Nicki Minaj Facetimes Fan Who Has Stage 4 Cancer

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Nicki Minaj is giving back to her fans in a major way. After the No Frauds rapper offered to pay some of her Barb’s student loans, this weekend, she Facetimed with Jacob Fields, who is battling stage 4 Osteosarcoma.
Fields’ mother reached out to Nicki on Facebook when she wrote,
“Nicki this is my last plea, my 15-year-old son is your biggest fan! He is currently battling Stage 4 Osteosarcoma and next week is his 16th birthday and end of chemo celebration. I want it to be over the top for him as he has been through so much. I would love for him to meet you, it would be the best. Which is what he deserves for sure. Come on Nicki!”
Nicki was watching and responded, “I’d need his parent’s contact info. I’ll def reach out.”
Glad to see Nicki taking the time out to of her busy schedule to show her appreciation.
