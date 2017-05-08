News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Elderly Woman Body Slammed On Concrete And Thrown Into A Pool

SMH.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Rippled water in swimming pool, full frame

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

Things got completely out of hand at a pool party, according to a video that has gone viral.

In the clip, an unidentified woman approaches a circle of attendees with her two dogs. She addresses the group and seems to be asking them to turn down the music. Many people watch the altercation, recording everything with their phones. Out of nowhere, someone in a red shirt picks the lady up and slams her body to the concrete ground.

Not to long after, the person in red picks the woman up again and drops her in the nearby pool, along with himself. People flee the scene in a mixture of shock and laughter. The video hit the web on Sunday, but it’s not known when it was recorded or where it took place.

You can watch the disturbing video for yourself below.


There is no word yet if the woman or her dogs were injured. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Elderly Woman Body Slammed On Concrete And Thrown Into A Pool

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 2 hours ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 3 hours ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 4 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 16 hours ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 17 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Lea Michele Cries About Not Getting A Role…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Andrew ‘Delivert’ Caldwell Claims Kordell Stewart Put A…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
05.05.17
photos